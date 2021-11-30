City Of Dillon Police Department Asking For Public’s Help On Three Unrelated Homicides

The City of Dillon Police Department is asking for the public’s help in solving three unrelated homicides that have taken place over the past three months, according to Chief David Lane.

“We are diligently seeking justice for all of the victims involved, and we are asking the public for any information that they may have regarding these cases,” said Lane.

“We are actively working leads involving these homicides,” said Lane, “but the public’s help is needed.”

“Those with information can report the information anonymously to our tip line at 843-774-0051, extension 1710,” Lane said.

The first case occurred on August 8th, 2021 in the 1000 block of East Hudson Street in the City Limits of Dillon, where multiple individuals fired multiple weapons that struck three different houses. This resulted in the death of Freddrick Lynn Sellers, Jr.

The second case occurred on September 5th, 2021 on Wix Road in the City Limits of Dillon, where multiple individuals fired multiple weapons into a home. This resulted in the death of Qushawn Alford.

The third case occurred on October 8th, 2021 on North 14th Avenue in the City Limits of Dillon, where someone pulled up behind another vehicle and fired multiple times into the vehicle ahead of them. This resulted in the death of Zenna Bethea.

“There is nothing to suggested that these three cases are related, and they are being treated as three separate events,” said Lane.

If you have any information regarding any of thse homicides, call the City of Dillon Police Department anonymous tip line at 843-774-0051 extension 1710. Also, Detective Jason Turner at 843-774-0051 extension 1031, or Detective Monroe Herring at 843-774-0051,. extension 1030, or Detective Lorie Tyler at 843-774-0051, extension 1032.