Latta Christmas Parade Line-up Listed

The Latta Christmas Parade is Friday, December 3, 2021. Line-up begins at 4:00 p.m. The parade starts at 4:30 p.m.

Chief Josh Holt said cars must be off Main Street by 4:00 p.m.

The line-up is as follows:

Latta Library

1. Town of Latta Police Car

2. Flag Bearers–Zarya and Maliyah Bethea

3. Grand Marshal – Latta Citizens of the Year –Latta IGA Managers

4. Town of Latta Mayor – The Honorable Nancy Brigman – Car

5. Latta Town Council – Car

6. The Honorable Mr. Kent Williams – S.C. Senate – Car

7. The Honorable Mr. Lucas Atkinson – S.C. House of Representatives – Car

8. Dillon County Council District 4 – T.F. “Buzzy Finklea,” Jr. – Car

9. Girl Scout Troop 1204

10. Latta High School Band

Christy Roger’s

Yellow House

11. Latta High School Homecoming Queen Kaitylyn Watson

12. Latta High School – The Viking Theatre Workshop

13. Latta Middle School

14. Latta Elementary School

15. Dillon District #3 Teacher of the Year

16. Dance Dimensions

17. Dance Dimensions

18. Dance Dimensions

19. Latta Baptist Church

20. Latta Rescue Squad

Pope’s House

21. Latta Rescue Squad

22. Oak Grove Fire Department – Rescue Truck

23. Oak Grove Fire Department – Engine Truck

24. WDSC 800 A.M. – Car

25. Sparrow and Kennedy

26. Anderson Brother’s Bank

27. Green Brother’s Karate Dojo

28. Green Brother’s Karate Dojo

29. Carolina Madams

30. Carolina Madams

Across from Sarah Pullie’s House

31. Henry Jackson– 56 Crown Victoria Ford

32. Omar Shriner’s Oriental Band – Marching Band

33. Union Baptist Church

34. Union Baptist Church

35. Dillon County Chamber of Commerce

36. Little Miss Clemson – Raelyn Barfield – Car

Dew street

37. Devastating Dancing Divas

38. Nightmare Before Christmas

39. Kid’s Dojo – Walking

40. Kid’s Dojo – Walking

41. Ronnie Watson

42. Lynn Miller and Family

43. USA Elite Palmetto State &Teen SC Angel of Hope – Car

Atkinson House

44. Elite Dance Company

45. Omar Shriners Hillbilly Clan 82 Outhouse 3

46. Omar Shriners Hillbilly Clan 82 Outhouse 3

47. KMT’s Italian Ice

48. Save Our Youth Movement

49. Marcus McGirt

50. Latta FFA Sweetheart

51. Latta FFA King

52. Latta FFA

53. Open

Joyce Bethea’s House

54. Open

55. Open

56. Johnny Brigman – Antique Tractor

57. Grooming By April – Car

58. Brigman Pony and Cart

59. Brigman Horses

60. April Brigman Horses

61. Max Farms

62. Max Farms

63. Santa Claus-

Across from Joe’ Diner