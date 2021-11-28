Timothy Sean Johnson, 32, passed away, Thursday, November 18, 2021.

Funeral services were held 3:00 p.m. Sunday at Cooper Funeral Home Chapel with burial in Greenlawn Cemetery. Visitation was 2:30-3:00 p.m. prior to the service.

Born in Marion, SC, December 13, 1988, he was the son of Edna Earle Hargrove Jackson and the late Timothy Mitchell Johnson.

Survivors include his daughter, Elizabeth “Lizzy” Isabella Johnson of Florence; mother, Edna Jackson of Dillon; brother, Joshua L. Johnson of Hope Mills; sister, Crystal Johnson of Dillon; special uncle, Paul Johnson; grandmother, Shelby Johnson of Dillon; numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins.