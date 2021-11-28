Dillon High JROTC Holds Drive-Thru Veterans Program

This year, the Dillon High School JROTC Department held a drive-thru Veterans Day program, and it was a huge success! The GT Chorus sang several arrangements, and fourteen of our nation’s veterans were in attendance. We are grateful for the guest speaker, Xzavier Williams, and for all he has done with helping to teach and inspire cadets. Mar’Kiasia Bethea served as the mistress of ceremony for this occasion. The Color Guard presented their respective flags as the GT Chorus sang the National Anthem. The flag platoon displayed the American flag along the car rider pick up spot. McKenzie Brown and Kimberly Williams spoke about the history of Veteran’s Day. Samuel Smith and Mi’Qual Wheeler explained the purpose of the Missing Man Table and its symbolism at military dinners. We are grateful for our Veterans who paved the way for students like us and those currently serving our country like Xavier Williams. We would like to extend a special thanks to every Veteran that attended our program. Most importantly, we would like to thank them all for serving our country and being an integral part of our community.