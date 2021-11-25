Hamer Church of God Holds 78th Homecoming (with photo gallery)

The Hamer Church of God celebrated the 78th Homecoming of the church on Sunday, November 14.

Pastor Stan Rankin opened with prayer followed by brief announcements.

Rev. Rankin presented a history of the church followed by a tribute to the pastors who have served the church.

Rev. Rankin stated “2021 has been a challenging year.” He offered a tribute to those who have gone to be with the Lord during this year.

The church has been blessed with buildings and has seen growth since the beginning of the church.

The Church Choir blessed the congregation with a couple of selections prior to Praise Dancer Haley Lemmonds.

Carla and The Redemption blessed the congregation with praise songs and the Word. At the conclusion of the service, everyone was invited to enjoy a meal provided by the Church and a time of fellowship.

The Hamer Church of God is located at 2410 Hwy. 301 North, Dillon.

PHOTO GALLERY

Photos by Johnnie Daniels/The Dillon Herald

Click once on a photo to bring it into a single screen, and then again to enlarge.

