Outdoor Exercise Equipment Installed At Wellness Center

The City of Dillon Wellness Center has a half mile walking trail that is paved and has lights that allows the public to exercise in a safe environment.

Due to the COVID pandemic, more people were introduced to the great outdoors by using public parks and trails and Duke Energy Foundation provided funds to the City of Dillon to enhance the Outdoor walking trail.

The Duke Energy grant allowed the City of Dillon to purchase 7 pieces of outdoor exercise equipment along the trail to give walkers and joggers additional exercise opportunities to help in decrease of obesity, high blood pressure, and other health issues that a participant may have. They have added a Multi-Gym, joint use chin up bar station, Lat Pull Down, all surrounded by fall surface.

This grant allowed an avenue to provide healthy alternatives to participants. This project will have more people exercising and becoming healthier at no cost to the user which in turn will make our community less likely to use medical facilities due to a decrease in obesity, lower blood pressure, and lower heart disease.

Mindy Taylor of Duke Energy said last year due to the pandemic that people were looking to get outside and this grant has helped target the wellness needs of the people in the community in an outdoor setting.

The total cost of this outside exercise equipment was $44,790. They received $10,000 from Duke and $20,000 form South Carolina Parks, Recreation, and Tourism.

PHOTO GALLERY

Photos by Johnnie Daniels/The Dillon Herald

