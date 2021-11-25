Discipleship Of Christ Church Holds Inaugural Service

The Discipleship Of Christ Church held its inaugural service on Sunday, November 14, at 1:00 p.m.

Rev. Robert Lee Short, Jr., assistant pastor held the opening prayer followed by scripture reading.

Everyone joined in a song followed by prayer for the sick.

Rev. Short made the announcements followed by the offering.

The congregation joined in a song prior to Rev. Leroy McFadden, pastor delivering the inaugural sermon.

After the sermon, Rev. McFadden held an alter call and prayer.

The benediction was conducted by Rev. McFadden.

The Discipleship Of Christ Church is located at 3343 Hwy. 9 East, Dillon, S.C.

PHOTOS BY JOHNNIE DANIELS/THE DILLON HERALD

Click to enlarge.

