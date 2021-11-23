PHOTO GALLERY: Pee Dee Community Action And Partners Provide ‘Thanksgiving In A Box’ To Numerous Families

Pee Dee Community Action Agency and its community partners including CareSouth Carolina and Absolute Total Care were at Manning Baptist Church on November 17th providing “Thanksgiving In A Box” to 400 local families. The Thanksgiving boxes included a meat (turkey, chicken, or ham) and the fixings such as mashed potatoes and collards and more to assist in making a Thanksgiving meal. It was a drive-thru event. Anita Stephenson Magwood said this is just another way that Pee Dee Community Action is reaching out to the community. Pee Dee Community Action provides various types of assistance through its various programs and also operates the Head Start Centers in the area. (Photos by Betsy Finklea/The Dillon Herald)

Photos by Johnnie Daniels/The Dillon Herald

