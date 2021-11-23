PHOTO GALLERY: NFL Star Darius Leonard Holds Turkey Giveaway

On Saturday, November 20, Indianapolis Colts defensive star, Darius Leonard and the Maniac Foundation gave thanks by giving back to his hometown of Lake View, as he hosted his annual Thanksgiving Giveaway. Each family received a turkey, sides, Thanksgiving fixings, and Colts swag. Leonard grew up in Lake View as one of nine children and was reared by a single mother. He faced a great deal of adversity at a young age, and often says that he would not be where he is today without the people of Lake View. Darius tries to give back to the community as much as possible. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, Darius was not able to be on-site for the event. (Photos by Johnnie Daniels/The Dillon Herald)

Photos by Johnnie Daniels/The Dillon Herald

