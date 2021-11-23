PHOTO GALLERY: Holiday Goodness 2021 Is Festive Event

By Betsy Finklea

Holiday spirit filled the air at the City of Dillon’s Holiday Goodness at the Wellness Center on Saturday, November 20th.

The Wellness Center was beautifully decorated for the Christmas season, and the atmosphere was festive.

More than 40 vendors filled the Wellness Center gym offering a wide array of items.

Dan E. Lockemy kept the crowd entertained, and many children were delighted to be able to visit with Santa.

Vendors reported a steady crowd and good sales throughout the day.

Outside of the Wellness Center, the Dillon County Humane Society held its annual Chili Cook-off.

PHOTO GALLERY

Photos by Betsy Finklea/The Dillon Herald and Helen Wiggins

Click once to bring a photo into a single screen, and then again to enlarge.

