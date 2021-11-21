Jasper D. “J.D.” Woodle, Jr., 80, passed away Monday, November 15, 2021, at his residence.

Graveside services will be held 11:00 A.M. Thursday at Catfish Creek Baptist Church Cemetery directed by Cooper Funeral Home. Visitation will be 6:00-8:00 P.M. Wednesday at the funeral home.

Born in Dillon County, July 1, 1941, he was the son of the late Jasper D. Woodle, Sr. and Elsie Pelt Woodle. He was a retired South Carolina Highway Patrol, worked with EMS, and was a member of Mt. Calvary Baptist Church.

Survivors include his wife of 31 years, Gail H. Woodle of Dillon; sons, Carl Woodle and Joel Woodle (Courtney); grandchildren Sadie Woodle, Katrina Woodle (Lee Cooke), and Eric Chavis; great-granddaughter, Ansley Grace Cooke; daughter-in-law, Cindy Woodle; brother, Malcolm Woodle; special family friend, David Longacre and host of others.

J.D. was preceded in death by his son, Charles Woodle; and a sister and brother-in-law, Ann and Pete Cassidy.

Memorials may be made to Mt. Calvary Baptist Church, 405 Mt. Calvary Road, Dillon, SC or to the Dillon Camp of Gideons, PO Box 111, Dillon, SC 29536.