Milton Lemar Skipper, 92, passed away, Monday, November, 8, 2021 in Liberty Commons Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. Funeral services will be Friday, November 12 at 3:00 PM at New Life Family Worship Center. Visitation will be from 2:00 to 3:00 PM prior to the service. Kannaday Funeral Home in Dillon is honored to be assisting the family.