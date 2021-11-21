Dillon – Ralph Edward Jackson, 79, passed away at his home in Dillon, surrounded by his family, Friday, November 19, 2021. Visitation will be from 6:00 to 8:00 PM, Monday, November 22, 2021 at Kannaday Funeral Home in Dillon. A funeral service will be held 11:00 AM Tuesday, November 23, 2021 in the Chapel of Kannaday Funeral Home with interment in Catfish Creek Baptist Church Cemetery, Rev. Fred Smith, Jr. and Rev. James Smith officiating. Kannaday Funeral Home in Dillon is honored to be serving the family.

Mr. Jackson was born December 21, 1941 in Dillon County the son of the late William McKeever and Lennie Margaret Hatchell Jackson. Ralph retired as the plant manager of ESAB in Florence after thirty plus years of service. He was a big Gamecock fan and enjoyed watching NASCAR.

Ralph is survived by his wife, Vonnie Mae Moody Jackson of the home; son Donald “Don” Wayne Jackson (Deborah) of Orangeburg, SC; daughters, Cynthia (Cindy) Smith (Fred, Jr.) of Calhoun, TN and Christy Jackson Gibson (Jody) of Cope, SC; brothers, Larry Jackson (Janet) of Florence, SC and Alfred “Jay” Jackson (Eloise) of Dillon; ten grandchildren and nineteen great grandchildren. Ralph was predeceased by three brothers and three sisters.

You may sign the guestbook on line at www.kannadayfuneralhome.com.