CTC Approves Ambitious Road Resurfacing Program

By Betsy Finklea

The Dillon County Transportation Committee approved a very ambitious road resurfacing plan for 2022-2023 that will impact neighborhoods in all three municipalities.

Nearly $2 million has been designated for road resurfacing by the committee. Chairman Earl Gleason said this is the largest input of funds into the municipalities in the history of the Dillon County Transportation Committee.

Members of the committee visited the roads and roads were rated on their condition.

The following roads are scheduled for resurfacing:

DILLON—First Avenue, David Street, Pine Street, Gum Street, Pecan Street, Cypress Street, and Cedar Street.

LATTA—Rice Street, East Bamberg Street, West Bamberg Street, North Mauldin Street, South Mauldin Street, and Church Street.

LAKE VIEW—Richard Temple Boulevard, South Cedar Street, and East Seventh Avenue Extension.

These types of funds rarely go into neighborhood resurfacing projects.

These types of neighborhood roads are traditionally neglected and not prioritized for resurfacing. Consultant Herb Cooper said that this will really improve the life of the people in these areas. These resurfacing projects will get underway in the spring of 2023. In addition to the work for the municipalities, the County Transportation Committee has an ongoing robust rocking program that has been improving the county’s worst dirt roads. This program will be continuing as well.