Zaxby’s To Reopen On Monday, November 22nd

ATHENS, Ga. — Nov. 17, 2021 — Zaxby’s, the premium quick-service restaurant known for its chicken fingers, wings and signature sauces, will reopen its doors at 706 George T. Radford Blvd., in Dillon, South Carolina on Monday, Nov. 22, 2021.



The remodeled Zaxby’s is owned and operated by Zaxby’s Company Restaurants, LLC and is scheduled to open for drive-thru guests only, before opening its dining room at a later date.

Guests may also order through a third-party delivery of choice via DoorDash and Uber Eats, to enjoy their favorite chicken wings wherever they are.

“Our team is thrilled to once again offer the Dillon and surrounding communities with our delicious hand-breaded chicken and more,” said Jonathan Brooks, area development manager for eastern South Carolina at Zaxby’s Company Restaurants, LLC.

“We are proud to continue our charitable partnerships with local first responders, churches and the McLeod Dillon Hospital, to give back to the Dillon community.”

The remodeled 3,420 square-foot farmhouse-style restaurant will have indoor seating available for 77 guests.

The building is the first to showcase Zaxby’s new open kitchen design in the coastal South Carolina area and will feature the iconic white and blue exterior building colors.

Customers may order ahead online via zaxbys.com as well as through the Zaxby’s app. Curbside pickup will also be available.

After closing for an extensive remodel, this location will once again be the only Zaxby’s restaurant in Dillon. (adv.)