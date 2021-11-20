Holiday Goodness And Chili Cook-Off Is Saturday

Kick off your holidays with the 11th Annual Holiday Goodness Arts, Crafts, and Baked Goods Bazaar, which will be held on Saturday, November 20 from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. at the City of Dillon Wellness Center. Admission is free.

There will be 40+ vendors, who will have various items to decorate your home for the season or for that special Christmas gift or treat for yourself.

Santa’s Kitchen will be open with baked goods from the Yellow

Jessamine Garden Club. Some of the items they will have include Red Velvet Cake, roasted pecans, squash casserole, candy, coconut pies, Hershey cake, fudge, 18-layer chocolate cake, taco soup, chili, pound cake, carrot cake, and vegetable soup. Be sure to get there early and stock up for the upcoming holidays because these items will go quickly. Free carriage

rides will be available, and Dan E. Lockemy will be on site

broadcasting all day and spreading holiday cheer.

The 7th Annual Chili Cookoff will be held on the grounds of the

Wellness Center from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Admission is charged to sample the chili, and funds go to the Dillon County

Humane Society spay and neuter program. Samplers will be able to cast votes for the “People’s Choice” award, and trophies and cash prizes will be awarded. There is a very competitive field of teams this year including Dillon County EMS, Stew Live Crew/ Kelly McColl and Lea King, Rocky’s Hillbilly Chili-Jennifer McRimmon, Chillin’ the Most-JB and Luke Pittman, Main Street United Methodist Men, City of Dillon Fire Department, Hyman Family-Jennifer Hyman, Min’s Chili-Millie M. Odom, City of Dillon Police, SC DOT, Carrie Sue Walshock-Twin Lakes

Country Club, Christian Perez, and the Dillon County Sheriff’s

Office. Be sure to come by and sample some chili for a worthy cause.

Holiday Goodness promises to be a fun-filled day.