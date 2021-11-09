Y.A.N.A. Hosting ‘Come To The Table’

Y.A.N.A. Special Needs Support will be hosting “Come to the Table,” a Pre-Thanksgiving Lunch, Saturday, November 20th at 12 noon – 1:00 p.m. for families of children, teens, and young adults with special needs.

This event will be held at Outreach Family Fellowship (Parking Lot), 136 Pee Dee Church Road, Dillon.

Each family will be directed when to exit their vehicle to “Come to the Table” and be served their meal to go. Masks are required.

Please call or text Se’Lisa Scott (843) 845-1313 or Connie Nesmith (843) 601-2116 on or before Tuesday, November 16th – to reserve your family’s lunch.