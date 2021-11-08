Dillon County Veterans Service Planned

The Dillon County Veterans Day Ceremony will be held on Thursday, November 11th at 11 a.m. at the Dillon City-County Complex at Veterans Square.

The guest speaker is LTC Leroy Sharpe, Jr. Leroy Sharpe, Jr. was born March 2, 1966 in Franklin, Virginia to the late Leroy Sharpe, Sr. and Mattrude Person Sharpe. He moved from Boykins, Virginia to Portsmouth, Virginia when he was two years old. He was educated in the Portsmouth Public School System graduating from I.C. Norcom High School in 1984. He attended N.C. A&T on a ROTC Scholarship from 1984-1990. He graduated in May 1990 as a Distinguished Military Graduate while receiving an active duty commission into the United States Army. He then served 22 years as an Engineer Officer in the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. His military assignments included the following:

• Engineer Platoon Leader/Company XO, Mannheim, Germany; 1990-1994

• Engineer Company Commander & Staff Officer, Fort Bragg, NC; 1004-1998

• Engineer Team Chief/Observer Controller, San Juan, Puerto Rice; 1998-2000

• Chief, Construction Division, Atlanta, GA, 2000- 2002

• Battalion Operations Officer/Brigade Executive Officer, Fort Bragg, NC; 2003-2005

• Chief Executive Officer/ Engineer Trainer, Fort Carson, CO; 2005-2008

• Senior Joint Doctrine Developer, Fort Monroe, VA; 2006-2008

• Division Engineer, Camp Red Cloud, South Korea; 2008-2009

• Assistant Professor/ Military Faculty, Joint Forces Staff College, Norfolk, VA; 2009-2012

He retired from active duty military in 2012. He then worked two years as a military contractor in Virginia and Saudi Arabia before starting his second career as a High School JROTC Instructor. LTC (Ret) Sharpe currently serves as the Senior Army Instructor (SAI) at Dillon High School.

2021 Dillon County

Veterans Day Ceremony

Thursday, November 11

11:00 a.m.

City-County Complex

(Veterans Square)

Welcome & Announcements: James Leslie (Ret)

Master Sgt. Air Force Commander

Posting of Colors: DHS JR ROTC

Invocation: Evangelist Evelyn Williams, New Hope Baptist Church

National Anthem: Barbara Causey

Hoisting of the Flags: United States of America &

POW/MIA MSGT (Ret.) U.S. Army- Terry Morris

Great State of South Carolina; SFC (Ret) U.S. Army Harry Moore

Introduction of Guest Speaker: John Harlow

Guest Speaker: LTC Leroy Sharpe, SAI Dillon High School JR ROTC

Laying of the Wreath in Honor of U.S. Armed Forces:

Lloyd Brown, Levern Hayes

Taps: Gene Alford, Retired Corporal, U.S. Marine

2020 Veteran of the Year Award (presented by James Leslie)

2021 Veteran of the Year Award (presented by James Leslie)

Retire the Colors: DHS JR ROTC

Benediction/ Blessing of the food: Evangelist Evelyn Williams

(Refreshments provided by the American Legion

Post 32 Ladies Aux.)