Barney Keith Stanton, 56, passed away Wednesday, November 3, 2021, in Columbia after an illness.

A gathering of family and friends will be held Monday November 8, 2021 from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at Dunbar Funeral Home, Devine Street Chapel, Columbia. A memorial service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Thursday, November 11, 2021 at Dillon First Baptist Church directed by Cooper Funeral Home. A reception will be held at a later date.

Keith was born April 5, 1965 in Dillon to Barney and Faye McGrady Stanton. He was a graduate of Dillon High School Class of 1983 and a recipient of a Bachelor’s Degree in Political Science and a Master’s Degree in Public Administration from The University of South Carolina. “May I speak freely?” He served as Director of Operations at Devine Foods and various restaurants in the Columbia area. Barney was larger than life, his outgoing personality and charm allowed him to never meet a stranger. He will be remembered as the Mayor of Five Points and the Rosewood Pavarotti, especially while singing Happy Birthday to the customers at Devine Foods and Dianne’s. Barney loved the Cincinnati Reds, Gamecock sports, Dillon Wildcats and Hootie and the Blowfish.

Those left to cherish his memory include his son, Aidan Stanton, wife, Julie Stanton, parents, Barney and Faye Stanton, sister, Pam Hyatt (Stacey) and his beloved Boxer, Junior.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in his honor to; The Keith Stanton Memorial Fund, First Citizens Bank, 2600 Rosewood Drive, Columbia, SC 29205.

Peace and Word.