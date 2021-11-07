Terry Morris To Speak At DAR Meeting

The DAR (Daughters of the American Revolution) will meet Tuesday, November 9, at 3:00 p.m. at the City of Dillon Wellness Center, 1647 Commerce Drive, Dillon.



Susan Shine is in charge of the program. Guest speaker will be Terry Morris, 2001 Dillon County Veteran of the Year.

Terry Morris will be speaking on several topics including Quilted Hugs Of Gratitude also known as the Quilt of Honor and the Quilt of Valor.

He will also discuss his service for his country while serving for 23 years.