Willie Leopard Webster, 84, husband of Alice Marie Webster, of Dillon, passed away Wednesday, October 27, 2021, at the McLeod Hospice House with his loving family by his side. He was born in Dillon, South Carolina on June 12, 1937, the son of the late John and Alice Webster.

Willie served faithfully in the United States Air Force for 23 years until his retirement as a Test Cell Operator for F-111 jet engines. After retirement, Willie enjoyed spending his time outdoors fishing and restoring his antique Farmall Tractor. Willie was a member of Pleasant Grove Baptist Church, the Mackey Lodge and an avid Atlanta Braves fan.

In addition to his parents listed above, Willie was preceded in death by his brothers, Darwin Webster, Arthur Webster, O.C. Webster and Vernon Webster.

He is survived by his loving wife of 62 years, Alice Marie Levens Webster; sons Lee (Sandy) Webster of Dillon; Harry Webster of Atlanta, Georgia; grandchildren, Kaycie (Chad) Lockamy of Little Rock; Leah Duvall of Lexington, Kentucky; Logan (Brittany) Webster of Conway, South Carolina; great-grandchildren, Ericka Mason Lockamy; Hunter Grace Lockamy; Leighton Monroe Webster; Saylor Marie Webster and many nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends from 12:00p.m. until 1:00p.m., Friday, October 29, 2021, at Pleasant Grove Baptist Church in Dillon. Funeral services will follow beginning at 1:00 p.m. in the sanctuary of the church. Burial with military honors will follow at Greenlawn Cemetery in Dillon.

The family suggests that memorials be made in Willie’s memory to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

