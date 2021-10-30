Fritz Ralph Peter, age 80, of Dillon, South Carolina died October 23, 2021 at his residence.

Born in Leipzig, Germany February 1, 1941, he was the son of the late Fritz Friedrich Peter and Marianne Peter.

Mr. Peter is survived by his two granddaughters: Alexandra Tompkins and Sarah Tompkins both of Dillon, son-in-law Rhett Tompkins of Dillon, and a sister Inge Brand (Gerd) of Leipzig, Germany.

Fritz attended Dillon First Baptist Church with his family and enjoyed model trains in his spare time.

Mr. Peter was preceded in death by his wife Maria Antoniette Ragusi Peter, his son, Maxim Fritz Carlo Peter and his daughter, Victoria Marianne Peter -Tompkins of Dillon and a sister Ruth Pulter.

In accordance with the family’s wishes a private committal service will be held later in Piedmont, South Carolina directed by Cooper Funeral Home.

You may sign the online guest register at www.cooperfh.com