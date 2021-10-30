CASSAT, SC – Rebecca Ellen Hayes, 80, died at Pruittheath in Ridgeway, SC, October 9, 2021. Funeral service will be at 2:00 p.m. graveside, Saturday October 23, 2021, the day of her birth at Bethesda Southern Methodist Church Cemetery in Latta, South Carolina. The family will receive friends after the service. Dr. Douglas Floyd Kelly will officiate. Kannaday Funeral Home in Latta is assisting the family.

Ellen was born in Beckley, West Virginia, October 23, 1940, the daughter of the late Charles Kever and Nina Horton Hayes. She graduated from Latta High School in 1958 and attended the University Sorbonne-Paris, France. In 1978 Ellen attended equestrian school in Middlesex, Virginia for the 100th Jumper Riding. She was an accomplished horsewoman and a member of The Camden Hunt Club as well as the Mecklenburg Fox Hunting Club. Ellen was a member of the Latta Presbyterian Church. All that loved her would agree shwas a free spirit.

Ellen is survived by her sons, Gregory P. Coates (Christina) of Southern Pines, NC, Charles W. Coates of Cassatt, SC, Darren H. Coates of Pennsacola, FL, and Adrian S. Coates (Alison) of Vass, NC, five grandchildren, and cousins Linda M. Hayes and Anne H. George of the home place. She is predeceased by her brother Major Charles Kever Hayes, Jr and her husband, William Lawson Coates.

Contributions in honor of Ellen may be made to the Animal Shelter of Dillon County, 1020 Old Latta Highway, Dillon, SC 29536 or The Latta Library, Ellen’s mother Nina Hayes was the Bookmobile Librarian.

