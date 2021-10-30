LAKE VIEW— Graveside services with military honors for William D. Ford, Jr. will be held 3:00 p.m. Tuesday, October 26, 2021 at Evergreen Perpetual Care Cemetery directed by Cooper Funeral Home.

Mr. Ford, 76, died Tuesday, October 19, 2021 at his residence.

Born in Lumberton, NC, January 26, 1945, he was the son of the late William David Ford, Sr. and Gertrude Branch Ford. He was a retired U.S. Army Veteran having served three tours in the Vietnam War.

Survivors include his wife of 32 years, Sheila Locklear Ford of Lake View; brother, Patrick Ford of Lake View; sister, Patricia Ford of Lake View; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Mr. Ford was preceded in death by his sister, Edna Ruth Hayes.