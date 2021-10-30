Stephen Elmore Berry

Stephen E. Berry, 81, of Fredericksburg, died Monday, October 11, 2021 after a short but valiant battle with cancer.

Born in Florida but raised in South Carolina, he was educated in the Dillon School System and ultimately graduated from the Citadel in 1962. His experiences at the military school would become legend to his grandchildren and will continue to be related and cherished. Upon graduation he was commissioned in the United States Air Force where he served honorably until his discharge in 1972.

Stephen is survived by Pat, his wife of 58 years, daughter Stephanie Kleis, son in law Tom, and grandsons Jack and Bobby Kleis; daughter in law Alida Berry, wife of his son David, who preceded him in death, and grandchildren David Jr., SiSi, Tommy, Gabi (Berry) Oliver, and Jimmy Berry. Also surviving Stephen is brother Keith, sister in law Connie; nieces, nephews and cousins and loving Aunt Selma Ray.

A private Memorial Service is planned for the family at a later date.