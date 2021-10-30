Services for Lonnie Norton, Jr. were held 3:00 p.m. Saturday, October 23, 2021 at Bermuda Baptist Church with burial in Bermuda Cemetery directed by Cooper Funeral Home. Visitation was held 2:00-3:00 p.m. prior to the service at the church. Mr. Norton, 81, passed away Friday, October 22, 2021 at his daughter’s residence.

Born in Dillon County, SC, May 25, 1940, he was the son of the late Lonnie Lee Norton and Leona Hyatt Norton. He was a member of Bermuda Baptist Church, and was a Veteran of the United States Army Reserve.

Survivors include his daughters, Lisa McMillan of Dillon and Natalie Lynn Poland of St. Petersburg, FL; son, Donny A. Leggett of Laurens, SC; grandchildren, Lonnie Faurote, Kaitlyn Leggett, Justin Leggett, and Elizabeth Leggett; great-grandchildren, Lonnie Faurote and Leah Grace Faurote; niece, Peggy Hunt; nephew, Tommy Johnson; caregiver and special niece, Loni Alissa Savage; special niece, Emma Grace Huggins; great-nieces and nephews, Andrew Hunt, Jessica Hunt, Jeremy Johnson and Timberly Locklear.

Mr. Norton was preceded in death by his wife, Daisy Lee Norton; brother, Robert Lee Norton; sister, Dorothy Norton Johnson; and nephew, Timmy Johnson.