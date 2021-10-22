PHOTO GALLERY: Latta Varsity Volleyball Falls To Buford

The second-seeded 2A Latta Lady Vikings varsity volleyball season came to an end on Thursday, October 21, at the hands of the visiting fourth-seeded Buford Yellow Jackets 3-0 in Latta in the first round of the playoffs. The scores were 25-8, 25-5, and 25-9.

Latta’s Mason Lockamy had 1 kill, 3 digs, and 5 good serve received while Alissa Anderson and Jayla Jenkins each had a kill. Ava Rogers had an ace.

Congratulations, Latta, on a great season.

PHOTO GALLERY

Photos by Johnnie Daniels/The Dillon Herald

Click once on a photo to bring it into a single screen, and then again to enlarge.



































