The Lake View Lady Wild Gators defeated the Estill Lady Gators 3-0 in round 1 of the Class A Volleyball State Tournament played in Lake View on Wednesday, October 20.

Lake View won game one 25-9, game two 25-7, and game three 25-13.

Photos by Johnnie Daniels/The Dillon Herald

