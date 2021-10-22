PHOTO GALLERY: Lake View Varsity v. Aynor Volleyball

The Lake View Lady Wild Gators came from behind after losing the first game to the visiting Aynor Lady Blue Jackets to win the next 3 games in a row to take a 3-1 win in varsity volleyball action played in Lake View on Thursday, October 14.

Aynor defeated Lake View 25-14 in the first game but Lake View fought back and took the second game 25-14, the third game 25-13, and the fourth game 25-22.

This action-packed thriller kept everyone’s attention throughout the entire match-up between these two teams who played well for the entire evening.

Lake View will be at home on Wednesday, October 20, at 6:30 p.m. for the first play-off game against Estill High School Fighting Gators. Tickets are $8.00.

Support your team.

PHOTO GALLERY

Photos by Johnnie Daniels/The Dillon Herald

Click once on a photo to bring it into a single screen, and then again to enlarge.

