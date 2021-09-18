John B. (Buddy) McDougal of Laurens, S.C., and formerly of Dillon, S.C., passed away on September 4, 2021, in the Laurens Hospital.

He is survived by his wife, Ann McDougal of Laurens, S.C.; 2 sons: Jake McDougal and John McDougal; daughter, Dot (Nelson) Chestnut, all of Laurens, S.C.; grandchildren: Chase McDougal, Makayla Chestnut, Cameron Chestnut, Skyler Chestnut, and Delila Chestnut, Monica McDougal, Michael McDougal, and Nancy McDougal; 2 sisters: Patricia McKnight of Clayton, N.C; and Brenda Bishop of Johnsonville, S.C. Deceased sisters: Doris Owens, Ruby Smith, Dorena Carroll, Linda Baxley, and Judy Jenkins.

A Memorial Service will be held on October 9 in Laurens, S.C.