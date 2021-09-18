Jimmy Edward “Eddie” Mishue, Jr., 51, passed away at Forsyth Medical Center in Winston Salem, NC on August 31, 2021. Eddie, originally from Dillon, SC was born August 1, 1970 to Jimmy E. Mishue, Sr and Joan Miller Mishue. He was a 1988 graduate of Dillon High School. Eddie’s passion was go-kart racing. He drove his first race at the young age of five. He went on to win numerous NC & SC state championships, as well as several national championships. Eddie built his first go-kart racing engine at the age of 16. His love for kart racing was then passed down to his son. Together they won many races, as well as numerous state and national championships. Eddie was the Owner/Operator of Mishue Motorsports Inc. from 1998 to the present day, where alongside his son, he was able to work doing what he loved. Eddie was survived by his son , Trey Edward Mishue (Mariah); granddaughter, Sophia Isabella Mishue; parents, Jimmy and Joan Mishue; aunts, uncles, cousins and close friends.