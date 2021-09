LITTLE ROCK—William Jordan passed September 8, 2021 at his residence.



He was a veteran of the Korean War and was a recipient of the Purple Heart.

A funeral service with military honors will be held Saturday Sept. 18, 2021 at Mt. Olive Baptist Church in Rowland, ,NC at 12 p.m.

Interment will follow in the church cemetery.

Bethea Funeral Home if Bennettsville is serving the family.