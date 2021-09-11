PHOTO GALLERY: Latta Edges Out Kingstree, 25-22
Photos by Johnnie Daniels/The Dillon Herald
Click once on a photo to bring it into a single screen, and then again to enlarge.
Andrew Bryant drops Kingstree’s quarterback for a 7-yard loss.
Kingstree is dropped for a loss
Latta’s PAT is good
Completed pass to Jamar Jones for a touchdown
Kartrell Townsend fires an incomplete pass
Holden Matthews picks up a first down
Jaguars’ #58, Javon Johnson, punts
Jamar Jones carries for 12 yards after the reception for a touchdown
PAT is good
Kartrell Townsend carries
Kingstree’s #7 fires incomplete
Jaguars’ #58, Javon Johnson, punts
Jaguars’ #12 is stopped for a loss
Kingstree’s #6, Mekhi Epps carries and is stopped in the backfield
Jamar Jones carries and is tackled by several Jaguars
Jamar Jones picks up 4 yards
Jamar Jones carries 5 yards for a first down
Latta starts on the 50-yard line
Kartrell Townsend fires incomplete intended for Phillip Davis
Latta coach and player
Latta coach
Latta Players enter the field
Latta Players enter the field
Cheerleaders cheer as the Latta players enter field
Tossing of the coin
Kingstree captains and refs
Latta captains and refs
Lonnie Turner in the stands
Christian Britt
Christian Britt
The winning field goal
The winning field goal
The winning field goal
The winning field goal
Kartrell Townsend fires a completed pass to Jamar Jones for a huge pick up to Kingstree’s 47-yard line
Kingstree’s #7 is chased out of bounds
Incomplete pass to #12
Mekhi Epps is dropped for a loss
Kingstree’s #19 returns the punt to Latta’s 41-yard line
Kartrell Townsend passes complete to Michael Hunt for a first down
Incomplete pass to Phillip Davis
Quarterback keeps
Latta’s 2-point conversion is good
Touchdown for Latta
Touchdown for Latta
Touchdown for Latta
Kartrell Townsend fires a completion for a 9-yard pick up and first down
Kartrell Townsend throws
Mervin Thompson takes the kick off
Kingstree’s #11, Terrance Scott, fumbles
Latta cheerleaders
Jaguars’ #6, Mekhi Epps, picks up a first down
Latta’s quarterback keeps
Kingstree’s #58, Javon Johnson, punts
Eli Bailey sacks the quarterback
Incomplete pass to Kingstree receiver
Kingstree’s #7 tosses an incomplete pass
#12 for Kingstree
Kingstree’s #12 takes kickoff and carries for a 70-yard touchdown to begin the third quarter.
Latta band member
Latta band member
Christian Britt
Latta Band
Latta band member
Latta Band
Latta band member
Kingstree’s #7 fires an incomplete pass
Jaguars’ #7 carries and slips
Kingstree’s #14 carries for a first down
Kingstree’s #14 carries for 8 yards
Latta cheerleaders
Kingstree’s #12 carries
Kartrell Townsend keeps and fumbles
Holden Matthews is stopped
Kartrell Townsend fires a completed pass to Jamar Jones for a first down
Jaguars’ quarterback keeps for a 1-yard touchdown