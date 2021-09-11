PHOTO GALLERY: Ceremony Remembers September 11, 2001 Attacks
Photos by Johnnie Daniels/The Dillon Herald
VA Officer Valerie Graves
Kim Snyder, scrapbook presentation
Scrapbook presentation
Woodmen of the World flag presentation
Woodmen of the World flag presentation
Scrapbook presentation by Kim Snyder
Deputy Tim George holds the flag presented by Woodmen of the World
Placing of the wreath by Former Veterans Of The Year
Placing of the wreath by Former Veterans Of The Year
Placing of the wreath by Former Veterans Of The Year
Placing of the wreath by Former Veterans Of The Year
Placing of the wreath by Former Veterans Of The Year
Placing of the wreath by Former Veterans Of The Year
Placing of the wreath by Former Veterans Of The Year
Levern Hayes, Bobby McLean, and Terry Morris, Former Veterans Of The Year
Barbara Causey sings Amazing Grace
Flags at half-staff
Program participants
Kim Snyder
Barbara Causey
Attendees
Allen Jacobs
Attendees
Jonnie Snyder and Grandson
Laura and Paul Gasque
Allen Jacobs and Elizabeth Alderman
Royce and Eva Jo Cottingham
Judge James E. Lockemy
Law Enforcement
Robbie McDaniel and first responders
Ronnie Stone, Former Veteran Of The Year
Terry Morris, Former Veteran Of The Year
Levern Hayes and Terry Morris, Former Veterans Of The Year
Bobby McLean, Former Veteran Of The Year
John Harlow and Jim Chavis
Dillon County Veterans Affairs Officer Valerie Graves
Asa McDuffie
Dillon County Disaster Preparedness Director Cliff Arnette
Councilmen Gee McLeod and Jamal Campbell
Benny Cooper
Levern Hayes and Terry Morris, Former Veterans Of The Year
Ringing of the bell
Judge James E. Lockemy
Levern Hayes, Terry Morris, Ronnie Stone, Lloyd Brown, Thom Thompson, Former Veterans Of The Year
Judge James E. Lockemy
The soldiers who died in Afghanistan
The soldiers who died in Afghanistan
Charlie Vance, Former Veteran Of The Year
John Harlow, Former Veteran Of The Year
Linda Moore
Thom Thompson, Former Veteran Of The Year
Lloyd Brown, Former Veteran Of The Year
Jim Chavis, Former Veteran Of The Year