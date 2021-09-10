Solemn Ceremony On Saturday To Recall September 11, 2001 Terrorist Attacks On U.S.

By James E. Lockemy

On Saturday, 20 years after the brutal and murderous events on September 11, 2001, the Dillon County Veterans Of The Year organization will conduct a solemn observance in front of the Dillon County Courthouse. The observance will begin at 9:45 a.m.

A brief history of the sad day will be recounted. A bell will ring signifying the time of day the evil hijackers hit each of the twin towers and the Pentagon. Then, a moment of silence will be held at exactly 10:07 a.m. in honor of the brave passengers who decided to attempt a recapture of Flight 93 to prevent further tragedies. Their efforts resulted in the crash of their plane in Shanksville, Pennsylvania, but saved hundreds of innocent lives. A bell will then ring in their memory.

An Honor Guard will then place a wreath in honor of those who were killed on September 11, 2001 and also for the 2,461 American Service members who gave their lives over the last 20 years in Afghanistan fighting to protect American interests and safety and the 3,846 United States contractors.

The names of the 13 service personnel who were killed recently on Thursday, August 26th while trying to help others to freedom will be read by the Veterans of the Year as the wreath is placed. The POW/MIA flag will fly in recognition that there are Americans who still suffer and need to be rescued from Afghanistan by our country.

We will conclude with recognition of the bravery of our first responders on that day as well as everyday in our country and in Dillon County.

Please join us on Saturday, September 11, 2021 at 9:45 a.m. for this important observance and to make sure that those who wish the United States evil will know that we, the people, will not forget.