Terry Wayne Dillon, 60, died Friday, August 20, 2021 at his residence.

Born July 15, 1961, he was the son of the late Leon Lacy Dillon and Elizabeth Rogers Dillon. Survivors include his sister, Brenda Sawyer (Neil) of Fork; nephews, Bobby Sawyer, Jonathan Sawyer, and Andy Sawyer.

Cooper Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.