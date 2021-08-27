DEATH

NOTICES:

Baby Chozen Love May Jones died on Saturday, August 21, 2021 at McLeod Regional Hospital in Dillon, SC. Bartell Funeral Home, LLC of Dillon, SC is in charge of these arrangements.

*

Funeral service for Elder Dennis Short will be held on Saturday, August 28, 2021 at 2:00pm at Temple of Deliverance in Dillon, SC. Burial will follow in Rest Haven Cemetery in Dillon. Elder Short died Sunday, August 22, 2021 at McLeod Regional Hospital in Dillon, SC. Bartell Funeral Home, LLC of Dillon, SC is in charge of these arrangements. The family is receiving friends at 501 Lakeside Court, Dillon, SC.

*

Funeral for Annette McDuffie was held on Wednesday, August 25, 2021 at 1:30 p,m. at Samuel Bartell Memorial Chapel at 1309 East Calhoun Street, Dillon, SC 29536. Burial followed at Union Cemetery in Lake View, SC. Ms. McDuffie died on Friday, August 20, 2021 at her residence in Lake View, SC. Bartell Funeral Home, LLC of Dillon, SC was in charge of these arrangements.

*

Funeral service for Mildred L. Vandroff will be held on Thursday, August 25, 2021 at 3:00 p.m. at Samuel Bartell Memorial Chapel, 2511 Highway #9 East, Dillon, SC. Burial will follow at Union Cemetery in Lake View, SC. Ms. Vandroff died on Thursday, August 19, 2021 at Southeastern Medical Center in Lumberton, NC. Bartell Funeral Home, LLC of Dillon, SC is in charge of these arrangements.

*

Funeral service for Raymond Johnson will be held on Sunday, August 29, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. at the Samuel Bartell Memorial Chapel, 2511 Highway #9 East, Dillon, SC. Burial will follow at the Heritage Cemetery in Dillon. Mr. Johnson died on Saturday, August 14, 2021 at his residence in Sumter, SC. Bartell Funeral Home, LLC of Dillon, SC is in charge of these arrangements. The family is receiving friends at 722 Columbus Street, Apt.-A, Lake View, SC.