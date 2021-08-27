LATTA – James W. Bethea, Jr. (“Jimmy”), of Latta, South Carolina, died at McLeod Hospital in Florence on Saturday, August 21, 2021 after sustaining injuries in a traumatic car accident on August 6th, 2021. Jimmy passed peacefully into eternity with his family at his side. Funeral service will be 5:00pm on Tuesday, August 24, 2021, at Pyerian Baptist Church with interment in Magnolia Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4:00pm to 5:00pm prior to the service. Kannaday Funeral Home in Dillon and Latta is assisting the family.

Jimmy was born on August 2, 1940 in Dillon, South Carolina to the late James and Gertrude McKenzie Bethea. In 1960, Jimmy married Betty Jean Berry, making a home in Latta and together raising two sons, James “Wyman” Bethea (Carolyn) of Dillon, South Carolina and William “Sheldon” Bethea (Shelley) of Latta, South Carolina. Jimmy was also blessed with two grandsons, Ian Bethea (19) and Eli Bethea (16), also of Latta.

Jimmy is survived by his devoted wife, children, grandchildren, and two brothers: Gary (Janice) Bethea and Danny Mac Bethea as well as several beloved nieces, nephews and extended family. Jimmy was preceded in death by his parents, and two brothers: Bobby Alton Bethea and Ronnie Bethea .

As a boy, Jimmy worked on the farm with his brothers and learned the value of hard work. Following an education at Dillon High School, he worked at the A&P food store before entering the field of insurance. He found great success with the Woodmen of the World Insurance Company, where he won several awards for excellence in sales. Jimmy served with the SC National Guard and was a member of many varied civic organizations over the years. He was an active member of Pyerian Baptist Church, attending the Adult Men’s Sunday School Class and Men’s Brotherhood. Jimmy loved to travel, play golf, watch Nascar and listen to Southern Gospel music.

The family would like to express their gratitude for the many prayers, kind thoughts and well wishes from family and friends.

Memorials may be made to either the Gideons International, Dillon Camp, P.O. Box 111, Dillon, SC 29536 or Salkehatchie Youth Missions, P.O. Box 229, Dillon, SC.

You may sign the online guestbook at www.kannadayfuneralhome.com.