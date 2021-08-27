PHOTO GALLERY: Lake View v. DCS Volleyball

The Region 1A Region V Lake View Lady Wild Gators defeated the visiting SCISA AA Region IV Dillon Christian School Lady Warriors 3-2 in a varsity volleyball scrimmage game played in Lake View on Monday, August 16, 25-12, 26-28, 25-10, 16-25, and 15-12.

Both teams exhibited great sportsmanship and enthusiastic play. There were offensive explosions and great defensive play from both teams.

Photos by Johnnie Daniels/The Dillon Herald

