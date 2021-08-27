Mr. Daniel Joyner Nance, Sr. died Wednesday, August 25, 2021 at his home in Lake View, SC.

A funeral service will be Friday, August 27, 2021 at 4:00 p.m. at Olivet Methodist Church of Marietta. Burial will follow at Marietta Cemetery. The family will receive friends Thursday, Aug. 26 from 7:00 to 9:00 p.m. at Cooke Funeral Home of Lake View.

Mr. Nance was born in Robeson County, the son of the late Richard Croxton and Opal Keter. He was a lifelong farmer in the Marietta and Lake View communities. He was the owner of the former Hi-Dollar Warehouse in Fairmont. He was a 63 year member of Hillsboro Masonic Lodge 308 of Lake View and a member of the Omar Shriners of Charleston.

He is survived by his wife Patricia F. Nance; son, Daniel (Dan) Joyner Nance, Jr.; daughters, Danise Nance Stephens, Cynthia (Cindy) Nance and Janna Nance Drew; and grandchildren, Daniel Stephens, Keaton Stroud, Patrick Stroud, Kevan Carter, Kassidy Nance and Kolby Nance.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Olivet United Methodist Church of Marietta, NC