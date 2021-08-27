Death

Notices:

Funeral Service for Eddie Bethea will be Saturday, August 21, 2021 at 1:00pm at the Samuel Memorial Chapel, 1309 E. Calhoun Street, Dillon, SC. Mr. Bethea died on Tuesday, August 16, 2021 at Greenbriar Nursing Home in Fairmont. Bartell Funeral Home, LLC of Dillon, SC is in charge of these arrangements.

*

Funeral Service for Johnathan Fletcher will be Sunday, August 22, 2021 at 1:00pm at Sellers Chapel Baptist Church, Sellers SC Burial will follow in Rest Haven Cemetery in Dillon, SC. Mr. Fletcher died on Monday, August 15, 2021. Bartell Funeral Home, LLC of Dillon, SC is in charge of these arrangements. The family is receiving friends at 604 East Madison Street, Dillon, SC.

*

Raymond Johnson died on Saturday, August 14, 2021 at his residence in Sumter, SC. Bartell Funeral Home, LLC of Dillon, SC is in charge of these arrangements. The family is receiving friends at 722 Columbus Street, Apt.-A, Lake View, SC.