Dillon County Technology Center Hosts Trailblazer Summit

The Dillon County Technology Center hosted the Northeastern Technical College Trailblazer Summit July 26 – August 5.



The Trailblazer Summit was an opportunity for high school aged students to learn about the programs of study offered at Northeastern Technical College and the available dual enrollment courses at Dillon County Technology Center.

Participants earned college credit and gain stackable workforce certificate based credentials.

Students in the summit visited the Inland Port and Harbor Freight Tools to learn the importance of logistics training to our state and local economy. Students 16 years old and older received Forklift Certification training and those not of aged received a redeemable voucher from the college to gain the training free of charge.

The summit focuses on career exploration and enlightening students on available training opportunity offered to them in Dillon County.

Guest speakers were invited from the automotive, law enforcement, welding, mechatronics, programming, and medical industries.

Professionals from each of these areas spoke on the earning potential, training requirements, and education needed to be successful in the field.

The students received CPR training to add to their stackable credentials. Dillon County Technology Center is looking forward to an exciting year and please to be partnering with Northeastern Technical College to brighten the future for our students.