Chevella German Wins State Head Start Award

Chevella German is the recipient of the South Carolina State Head Start Association’s Staff Of the Year Award.



“I truly thank God for being the recipient of the South Carolina State Head Start Association “Staff of the Year Award—Parent, Family and Community Engagement,” said German.

This award recognizes the significant contributions and extraordinary dedication of support staff in the fulfillment of the organization’s mission and established goals in the Head Start program.

“My focus on positive impact for families is to facilitate family engagement which promotes children’s learning and development, quality health services and support strengthening families. I look forward to the 2021-2022 school term and being a family advocate for Whittaker Head Start,” said German.