Services for Larry Keith “Moose” Hayes will be held 11:00 a.m. Saturday, August 21, 2021 at Cooper Funeral Home Chapel with burial in Beulah Baptist Church Cemetery. Visitation will be held 6:00-9:00 p.m. Friday at Cooper Funeral Home.

Mr. Hayes, 58, passed away Monday, August 16, 2021 at his residence.

Born in Dillon County, SC, July 27, 1963, he was the son of the late Wallie T. Hayes and Priscilla Barrentine Hayes. He was a member of Beulah Baptist Church, and the South Carolina National Guard.

Survivors include his children, Marissa Hayes of Loris, Jason Hayes (Shannon Shoemaker) of West Virginia, Tonya Butler (Tommy), and Damien Hayes, both of Dillon; grandchildren, Candace Hayes, Lucas Butler, Payton Butler, Kamden Butler, and Jason Hayes, Jr.; brother, Richard Hayes of Latta.