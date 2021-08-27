Services for Alton Ray Nolan will be held 4:00 p.m. Friday, August 27, 2021 at Cooper Funeral Home Chapel with burial in Nolan Family Cemetery. Visitation will be held 7:00-9:00 p.m. Thursday at Cooper Funeral Home.

Mr. Nolan, 66, died Monday, August 23, 2021 at McLeod Regional Medical Center in Florence.

Born in Dillon, SC, March 3, 1955, he was the son of the late Ansel Nolan and Dorothy Mae Kersey Nolan.

Survivors include his son, Chris Nolan of Latta; sisters, Linda Hopkins, Betty Cook, Carolyn Matthews, Bobbie Roberts, and Denise McNeil.

Mr. Nolan was preceded in death by his parents, Ansel Nolan and Dorothy Nolan; son, Alton Wayne Nolan; and brothers, John Ansel Nolan, L.G. Nolan, and James Nolan.