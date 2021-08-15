Donald Wayne Sports, 71, died Monday, August 9, 2021 at his residence.

Born in Dillon County, March 5, 1950, he was the son of the late John Alex Sports and Annie Pauline Ratley Hamilton and his step-father Kirkland Hamilton. He was an electrician with Lockamy Scrap Metal and was a US. Marine Veteran.

Visitation will be held Wednesday, August 11, 2021 from 7 until 9 P.M. at Cooper Funeral Home.

Survivors include his sons, Donald Chandler of Florence and Benjamin Chandler of Pamplico; brothers, Jimmy R. Sports (Angie) of Dillon and Kirkland Hamilton (Teresa) of Dillon; sister, Patricia Smith (Frank) of Latta; nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society.