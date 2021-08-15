Graveside services for Betty R. Bethea will be held Friday at 10:00 A.M. in the Billy Bethea Cemetery directed by Cooper Funeral Home.

Mrs. Bethea, 76, died Monday August 9, 2021 in McLeod Hospice House in Florence.

Born in Cape Girardeau, Missouri, February 4, 1945, she was the daughter of the late Robert Robison and Zola Penrod Robison. She was a retired nurse. Betty enjoyed traveling and had visited Thialand, Hawaii, Alaska, and St. Martin.

Survivors include her sister, Nancy Johnston; brother, Clay Robison; daughter in law, Terri Johnson; grandaughters, Summer Bryant Cook (Charles) and Amanda Grice (Austin); great grandchildren, Morgan Bryant Cook, Skylar Smith, Rivers Smith, and Emma Ruth Smith.

Betty was preceded in death by her husband, Billy Bethea; son, Robert Earl Johnson; sisters, Elva Robison and Della Robison; brothers, Frank Robison and Wilbur Robison. Her fur babies, Ginger and Trouble.