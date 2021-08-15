James Horace Britt, 78, died Sunday, August 8, 2021 at his residence.

Graveside services will be held Thursday, August 12, 2021 at 11:00 A.M. in Evergreen Cemetery directed by Cooper Funeral Home.

He was born in Dillon County September 19, 1942 the son of the late Samuel Britt and Orella Bass Britt. He was the widower of the late Patricia Britt and was the owner of Britt’s Grocery.

Survivors include his sons, James Alan Britt (Melony Thompson), Jerome King (Phyliss King); daughters, Evon King and Pattie King; five grandchildren; ten great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces and nephews. As well as his sister, Lona Britt Thompson.

James was preceded in death by his brothers Will Rodgers Britt and Richard Britt and a sister, Evelyn Britt Davis.