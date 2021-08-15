Dillon – Helen Brennecke Moffett departed this life on Thursday, August 12th to be with the Lord and also the love of her life, Lt. Col. Joseph Moffett.

Helen was the youngest daughter of Theodore and Hughie Brennecke of Norway, South Carolina. She was a graduate of Norway High School and Orangeburg-Calhoun Technical College where she studied radiology. She was the epitome of the “military wife” living abroad for many years in Germany and The Netherlands. After retirement from the military, Helen and Joe enjoyed 6 years together in Saudi Arabia working for Aramco where they formed lasting friendships. Helen loved her friends both overseas and in Dillon where she eventually settled. She was well known for her vibrant sense of humor and her incredible one liners.

While living in Dillon she became an active member of her beloved church, Main Street United Methodist and worked as an X-ray technician at Dillon Internal Medicine. Helen also adored spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren, Peyton, Parker and Payge.

She is survived by her brother, Sid Brennecke, her sister, Alice Braddy, her children, Kristen Wilkey and Kevin Moffett and grandchildren, Peyton, Thomas, Parker and Payge.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her sister Nancy Stroman, Brother-in-law, Bob Braddy and niece, Dee Stewart-Kannisto.

A celebration of life will be held for Helen on Monday August 16th at 4 p.m. at Main Street United Methodist Church located at 401 East Main Street, Dillon SC 29536. The family will receive friends following the service. A live stream of the service will also be available via the church’s Facebook Live.

Condolences and fond memories of Helen may be shared via Kannaday Funeral Home’s website, https://www.kannadayfuneralhome.com/obits. The family requests that in lieu of flowers that donations be made in her honor to Main Street United Methodist Church.