Arch Anna McLellan Ashley, age 90, passed away Friday, July 23, 2021 at Brightwater Memory Care in Myrtle Beach, SC.

She was born in Dillon, SC on March 10, 1931 to the late Henslee and Bessie T. McLellan.

Archie was preceded in death by her husband of 36 years, Charles Bradley Ashley, Sr. of Fairmont, NC, her husband of 12 years, Aubrey Bruce Williams of Lumberton, NC, and her husband of 12 years, Charles Fuller Blanchard and step-daughter Lelia Blanchard of Raleigh, NC. She was also preceded by brothers Bill McLellan of Greenville, SC, Rock McLellan (Jackie) of Fork, SC, Dick McLellan of Lexington, SC, and sisters Bobby North and Dot Murray both of Laurinburg, NC.

She is survived by son Brad Ashley (Marion) of Cherry Grove, SC, daughter Carla Ashley of Greensboro, NC, step-daughter Anna Neal Blanchard of Raleigh, NC, sister Ann Collie, brother-in-law John Murray both of Laurinburg, NC, and sisters-in-law Ann McLellan of Greenville, SC, Jacque McLellan of Lexington, SC, and Ross Ashley Nikolas of Wheaton, Ill., along with many nieces and nephews.

Archie served the Greensboro and Fairmont communities as a dedicated public school teacher at Page High School and then Fairmont High School where she taught business courses. Her greatest joy was spending time with family and friends.

Funeral services will be held Friday, August 20, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at Floyd Funeral Home at 1549 Marion Stage Road in Fairmont, NC. Internment will follow at Floyd Memorial Cemetery. The family will receive loved ones at the funeral home on Friday at 10:00 a.m. until services begin.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations be made to the Alzheimer’s Foundation of America or to your local Hospice and Palliative Care.